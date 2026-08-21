Actor Arjun Bijlani met with a car accident in Mumbai while returning from the promotions of his upcoming show 'Chumbak'. His team has confirmed that the actor is safe and sound, with no major injuries reported to anyone involved in the incident.

Actor Arjun Bijlani recently met with a car accident in Mumbai. The incident happened while the 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' star was returning from the promotions of his upcoming project 'Chumbak'. Arjun's team assured fans that there is nothing to worry about and that he is safe and doing well.

In a statement, his team informed, "Arjun had stepped out for an appearance on the Indian Game Show as part of the promotional activities for the project. While returning from the shoot, his car met with an accident. Thankfully, Arjun is safe and everyone travelling in the car is also safe. There were no major injuries, and the actor is doing fine."

"The incident caused some concern, but fortunately, everyone involved is safe and sound. Arjun continues to look forward to the release of Chumbak on Netflix," the statement read.

About Arjun Bijlani's New Show 'Chumbak'

Meanwhile, Arjun is looking forward to other promotional activities of his show 'Chumbak'. The Netflix show stars also Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar.

From writer-director and co-producer Aatish Kapadia and producer, showrunner JD Majethia -- the creative duo behind India's most-loved cult-classics, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi -- Chumbak brings back "the warmth, wit and razor-sharp observations that have made their storytelling a favourite across generations." (ANI)