The iPhone 18 Pro Max may gain a significant camera advantage over the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Reports suggest Apple will implement a variable-aperture camera, a feature Samsung is reportedly discontinuing for its future flagship due to cost and complexity. This hardware difference could give the iPhone superior photographic control.

iPhone 18 Pro Max might actually beat the Galaxy S27 Ultra on cameras this time around. The variable-aperture camera, which can physically open or close to let in more or less light, is reportedly being discontinued by Samsung with the S27 series, according to reports from Korea. According to reports, they were testing it for a while (Samsung used something similar back on the S9 and S10), but it appears that the expenses and the additional thickness it adds to the camera module weren't worth it, so they abandoned the idea.

Conversely, Apple is reportedly still planning to include a variable-aperture camera in the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max later this year. If that continues, Apple will have a significant advantage over Samsung, which would have to rely on software gimmicks to manage exposure while Apple has genuine hardware.

In 2018, Samsung debuted a variable-aperture camera with the Galaxy S9+. The quantity of light that reaches the sensor may be controlled by adjusting the camera's physical aperture thanks to this technology.

This feature gives you more control over depth of field and more versatility in different lighting situations. Nevertheless, Samsung stopped using this technology in later iterations of their flagship phones. According to earlier speculations, the firm may reintroduce this function with the Galaxy S27 Ultra. But according to a well-known newspaper, Samsung has chosen to discontinue it because of the high cost of production and the extra thickness needed for the camera gear.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is anticipated to include a primary camera with a variable aperture from Apple. If this comes to pass, Apple may have an edge over Samsung in a market where both businesses have previously engaged in fierce competition. The iPhone's primary camera would have more control over photos and be better equipped to adjust to various lighting conditions with a variable aperture.

However, Apple's implementation and picture processing will determine the true impact. Better images are not a given just because you have the hardware. There may be other camera modifications for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. It is anticipated that Samsung would alter the camera on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, but new sources indicate the firm may choose a different strategy.

It is being discussed to completely alter the model's camera, which might entail removing one of the telephoto lenses. In 2027, the Galaxy S27 series is scheduled to launch. The camera characteristics of the Galaxy S27 Ultra and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are still unknown. The iPhone may have a good photographic advantage over Samsung's upcoming top phone if Apple adds a variable aperture and Samsung chooses not to.