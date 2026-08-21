On August 21, 2026, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This stability provides temporary relief for consumers. Fuel prices in India vary significantly between states due to differing local taxes, such as VAT, and other charges.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Thursday, August 21, 2026, offering relief to commuters and vehicle owners amid continued attention on domestic and global energy markets. There was no fresh revision in retail fuel prices, with rates holding steady in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Fuel prices in India are revised regularly, and the final amount paid by consumers can vary significantly from one state or city to another. Differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), local taxes, freight charges and other pricing components contribute to these variations. As a result, petrol and diesel may cost more in one city than in another even when the base fuel price remains similar.

On August 21, there was no change in petrol and diesel prices compared with the previous day in the cities covered below. Motorists are advised to check the latest rates before filling their vehicles, as prices can differ depending on location and applicable state taxes.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 20, 2026: Latest Fuel Rates in Bengaluru, Delhi and Other Cities

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, August 21, 2026

City Petrol Price (Rs /Litre) Diesel Price (Rs /Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.78 Kolkata Rs 113.43 Rs 99.78 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.57 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.79 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Why Do Fuel Prices Differ Across States?

Petrol and diesel prices are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining and transportation costs, central duties and state-level taxes. Since VAT and other local levies vary from state to state, retail prices are not uniform across India.

Global crude oil developments also remain important for India, which depends heavily on imported crude. Changes in international supply conditions, geopolitical developments and currency movements can affect the overall cost of crude and petroleum products.

Despite these factors, retail petrol and diesel prices showed no fresh change on August 21. The steady rates come as consumers continue to closely track fuel costs because even small changes can affect household budgets, daily commuting expenses and transportation costs.

Vehicle owners should remember that fuel prices may differ between neighbouring cities within the same state as well. Checking the latest local rate can therefore help motorists stay updated before visiting a fuel station.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 19: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai & More