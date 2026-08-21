On August 21, 2026, India's 24K gold price is Rs 1,58,390 per 10 grams, with silver rates also being watched. Prices for both precious metals vary across major cities due to local factors like demand and transport costs.

Gold and silver prices will remain closely watched on Friday, August 21, 2026, as investors, jewellery buyers and households track the latest precious metal rates across major Indian cities. Gold continues to hold a prominent place in India as both an investment asset and a preferred choice for jewellery, especially for weddings, festivals and other important occasions.

According to the latest available market update, India's 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,58,390 per 10 grams. However, retail gold rates can differ from one city to another because of local market conditions, transportation costs, demand and other factors. Buyers should therefore check the prevailing rate in their city before making a purchase.

Apart from gold, silver prices are also drawing attention amid changing domestic and international bullion market trends. Like gold, silver rates may vary across cities and can be influenced by global market movements, industrial demand, currency fluctuations and broader economic developments.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: August 21, 2026

CIty 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver 999 (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,57,830 Rs 1,44,678 Rs 2,37,000 Mumbai Rs 1,58,100 Rs 1,44,925 Rs 2,37,410 Kolkata Rs 1,57,890 Rs 1,44,733 Rs 2,37,090 Chennai Rs 1,58,560 Rs 1,45,347 Rs 2,38,100 Bengaluru Rs 1,58,230 Rs 1,45,044 Rs 2,37,600 Hyderabad Rs 1,58,350 Rs 1,45,154 Rs 2,37,790

Consumers planning to purchase gold should remember that the listed bullion rate is not always the final amount paid for jewellery. Making charges, GST and other applicable costs can increase the final bill. It is also important to verify the purity of gold, check hallmark details and carefully review the invoice before completing a purchase.

Gold prices can respond to developments in international markets, movements in the rupee against the US dollar, changes in interest rate expectations and shifts in investor sentiment. Domestic demand and local market conditions can further affect retail prices in different cities.

Similarly, silver prices may fluctuate during the day depending on movements in domestic and global markets. Buyers looking to invest in silver or purchase silver items should compare the latest rates and confirm the applicable price with trusted sellers.

With precious metals continuing to command attention at elevated levels, consumers and investors are advised to track daily changes carefully. Before buying gold or silver on August 21, compare rates, verify purity and check all additional charges to make a well-informed purchase decision.