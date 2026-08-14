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OTT Thriller Alert: Mysterious Meteor, Cursed Village & Chilling Secret - Horror Fantasy You Should Not Miss
Looking for an unusual OTT thriller? Discover a gripping film where a mysterious meteor, a cursed village and terrifying secrets come together in a dark mystery that keeps viewers hooked until the end.
OTT Horror Thriller
More and more people are now enjoying movies at home, especially on weekends. Every week, OTT platforms release a flood of new films. Genres like crime thrillers, horror, and fantasy have a huge following. We're looking at one such film that mixes horror and mystery perfectly.
A village haunted by strange events!
The film's name is 'Shambala’. Aadhi Saikumar stars in this horror-fantasy-mystery directed by Yugandhar Muni. Archana Iyer plays the heroine. The cast also includes Swasika, Madhunandan, Ravi Varma, Ramaraju, Harsha Vardhan, Annapurna, Lakshman Meesala, Indraneel Varma, and Praveen in key roles.
What's the story?
The story is set in the 1980s. A meteor suddenly crashes into a village called Shambala. After this incident, a series of strange events and mysterious deaths begin to happen. The villagers are terrified, believing the meteor has brought some danger to their home.
A scientist searches for the truth
Aadhi Saikumar plays a scientist who comes to Shambala to investigate the mystery. He starts looking for the truth behind the strange happenings. Archana Iyer, playing a character named Devi, helps him in his investigation. As they dig deeper, they uncover many shocking secrets. The film's main twist is about the meteor's origin, its link to the deaths, and the real mystery of Shambala.
Where can you watch it?
This film, packed with horror, mystery, and fantasy, is now grabbing eyeballs on OTT. If you missed it in theatres, you can now enjoy it from home. 'Shambala' is currently streaming on the Aha OTT platform. For anyone who loves a good horror-mystery, this film will keep you guessing till the end.
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