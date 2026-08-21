Sun TV Network launched Sun NXT Shorts, a micro-drama platform within the Sun NXT app. It offers remastered movies and serials in bite-sized formats for audiences in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Sun TV Network, South India's largest media conglomerate, today announced the launch of Sun NXT Shorts, a micro-drama platform. Operating as a fully integrated feature within the existing Sun NXT ecosystem, the service delivers a unified platform experience directly inside the main application. This structure is designed to cater to the evolving content consumption habits of audiences across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala through engaging, bite-sized storytelling, as per the press release.

Strategic Entry into Micro-Entertainment

The launch marks Sun NXT's strategic entry into the rapidly growing micro-entertainment category, a content format that has witnessed significant global adoption among digital-native audiences. Built around short, immersive narratives that can be consumed in minutes, Sun NXT Shorts combines Sun TV Network's deep regional storytelling expertise with innovative, short content formats. At its core, the platform remains dedicated to delivering deeply rooted regional stories that reflect the unique cultural identity of South Indian audiences.

Re-imagined Content Catalogue

The platform features an extensive catalogue of exclusive original series, International dubbed shorts, blockbuster movies and fan-favourite Sun TV serials from the Sun NXT library. They are all completely remastered, resized, and re-edited into fast-paced episodes across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This ensures audiences can enjoy their most loved movies and network shows in an entirely new, rapid digital format, as per the press release.

Featured Blockbusters and Serials

Notably, blockbuster regional movies and beloved network shows, including iconic Tamil movies like the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Endhiran', Suriya's 'Ayan' and Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam', alongside TV serials including 'Ethirneechal', 'Kayal' and 'Sundari' for the Tamil audience; 'Nandini', 'Peythozhiyathe' and 'Sundari' in Malayalam; 'Nandini', 'Subha Sankalpam' and 'Sivangi' in Telugu; and 'Anna Thangi', 'Janani' and 'Kanyadana' in Kannada, amongst others, will be creatively re-imagined and broken down into high-frequency, snackable episodic formats for modern digital consumption.

Leadership on the Launch

Commenting on the launch, Kaviya Maran, Executive Director, Sun TV Network, said in a statement, "South India's media market is at an inflection point. Audiences aren't just consuming more content; they're consuming it differently, across more screens, in shorter bursts, with far less patience for friction. Sun NXT Shorts is a deliberate strategic bet on that shift. We have 65,000 hours of content, decades of storytelling equity, and a distribution network that no new entrant can build overnight. The opportunity is to take that asset base and reformat it for the next generation of consumption -- not to chase a trend, but to define the category before someone else does. That is the business we are building."

Bridging Generations with a Dual Strategy

Sun NXT Shorts leverages the rapid storytelling style to re-engage the network's loyal family viewers already using the app. Since this fast-paced format is highly popular with younger digital audiences, the platform will introduce fresh content specifically designed to attract the Gen Z community. By serving both core segments, the service effortlessly bridges generations across multiple screens.

Redefining Regional Storytelling

Commenting on the growing opportunity in the micro-entertainment space, Rakesh CK, Head, Sun NXT, added, "Audiences today want rich narrative depth but have a shrinking appetite for long setup times. Sun NXT Shorts removes that friction, punchy, high-stakes episodes that fit into the cracks of daily life. This isn't just about reformatting our library; it's a dual play: our legacy catalogue, which audiences already have a deep emotional relationship with, alongside fresh originals conceived entirely for this medium. And the same story gives you two distinct experiences, close and personal on your phone, and an expanded full-canvas frame on your TV. We're making sure regional storytelling doesn't just participate in this global format shift, it leads it."

Viewers can unlock the collection of Sun NXT Shorts' rapid stories today by installing the Sun NXT app and starting their new entertainment journey. (ANI)