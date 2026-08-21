Jagame Sangeetham is set to arrive on Prime Video after its theatrical run. Check the announced OTT release date, streaming platform, cast and other details about the much-awaited Tamil film.

Jagame Sangeetham has been creating buzz among viewers, with its storyline and performances adding to the anticipation around the series. The upcoming OTT series has already caught the attention of entertainment fans.

When and Where to Watch It

The movie will soon be available to stream on Amazon Prime, one of India's biggest streaming services for original content. It has just announced the worldwide premiere date for its new Telugu original series, 'Jagame Sangeetham'. The show is all set to start streaming from September 4. This new series is inspired by Prime Video's own Hindi hit, 'Bandish Bandits'. Palnati Surya Pratap has created and directed the show, with Sushmita Konidela as the producer. The story has been written by Vangala Surya Manoj, Sravani Samudrala, and A.R. Prabhav.

The music, which is the backbone of this series, is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. He has brought the show to life with soulful compositions that beautifully blend traditional Carnatic music with a modern sound. The series features a stellar cast, including Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Madhubala, Akshay Lagusani, and Susmitha Shetty in the lead roles. Other actors like Suman, Sijju Menon, Shafi, Jhansi, Raghu Babu Yerra, Rocket Raghava, Nagi Jabardasth, Mirchi Kiran, Keshav Reddy, and Rupa Lakshmi are also part of the cast. 'Jagame Sangeetham' will be available exclusively in Telugu on Prime Video across India and in over 240 countries, with English subtitles and a Tamil-dubbed version.

The story of 'Jagame Sangeetham' is set in the rich world of Carnatic music. It follows Balu, the heir to his grandfather Shastri's famous musical legacy. Balu finds himself struggling with the weight of tradition, broken family ties, and long-hidden secrets. When old rivalries resurface and threaten to destroy everything his family has built, Balu is torn between protecting his heritage and finding his own artistic voice. Music is the soul of this story. The series is rooted in the Carnatic tradition that Shastri dedicated his life to, but it also explores a world beyond those boundaries as Balu discovers new sounds. For this family, songs are like a second language, expressing their passion, frustrations, and deepest emotions.

The Director and Head of SVOD Originals at Prime Video India said, “'Jagame Sangeetham' is a heartwarming story that explores universal themes like family, legacy, and self-discovery, all while celebrating the emotional power of music. It asks timeless questions about tradition, ambition, and the courage to find your own path. With Palnati Surya Pratap's unique creative vision, Sushmita Konidela's production support, and Vishal Chandrasekhar's moving music, this series offers an experience that is both culturally deep and universally relatable.”

Produced by Sushmita Konidela

Producer Sushmita Konidela shared her thoughts, saying, “Our goal was to tell a story where music isn't just a part of the world, but an emotional language for the family. It's how they express love, conflict, hope, and healing. While the series is deeply rooted in Carnatic music, its themes of legacy, belonging, and finding one's own voice will connect with everyone. We are thrilled to have brought together such an exceptional cast and creative team. We invite audiences in India and around the world to step into the world of 'Jagame Sangeetham' and experience it for themselves on Prime Video.”