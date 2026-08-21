Want to explore Goa with a budget? You will be surprised to know that Goa has a lot of things to do that are completely free. You do not have to spend a lot of money. Here are 7 ways to see Goa without spending much money on your Goa trip.

Goa is a place that people usually think of as being about beach resorts and things that cost a lot of money but you can actually see a lot of Goa without spending much money. There are lots of things to do in Goa like walking on the beach, watching the sunset and walking around the old streets and visiting old churches.

Here are 7 things you can do in Goa for FREE

1. Enjoy Beach Time

The best thing to do in Goa for free is to spend time on the beaches. You can walk on the beach watch the waves and take pictures of the sunset. Goa has a long coastline, over 100 kilometres long.

2. Explore Fontainhas on Foot

Fontainhas is a cool part of Panaji in Goa it is like the Latin Quarter. You can walk around the streets and see all the colourful houses with tiled roofs they were built a long time ago by the Portuguese.

3. Explore the Old Churches of Goa

If you like history and old buildings then Old Goa is the place to go. There are lots of churches and monuments like the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral and the Church of St Francis of Assisi. You can walk around, look at the buildings for free.

4. Enjoy the Sunsets of Goa

You do not have to pay money to watch the sunset in Goa you can just find a spot and watch. It is a way to see how beautiful Goa is.

5. Explore Panajis Old Places

Panaji has lots of places to see, not just Fontainhas. You can walk around old buildings, churches, colourful homes and see everyday Goan life. It will be a great opportunities to take pictures and just enjoy the atmosphere.

6. Explore Churches and Chapels

Goa has lots of churches and chapels that are really interesting to look at. You can look at them from the outside. Sometimes you can go inside just remember to be respectful with the oufits and all.

7. See the Street Life of Goa

Sometimes the best things to do in Goa are free. You can walk around the areas watch fishermen and see what people are doing. It is a way to see the real Goa so bring a camera to take pictures.

You do not have to spend a lot of money to have a time, in Goa. The beaches, streets, buildings and sunsets are all things to see and you can see them just by walking around Goa. Goa is a place to visit and you can have a good time without spending much money just walk around and enjoy Goa.