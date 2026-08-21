The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-66 draw held on August 21, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-66 draw held on Friday, August 21, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of ₹1 crore, a second prize of ₹30 lakh, and a third prize of ₹5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducted the Suvarna Keralam SK-66 draw on Friday, August 21. Thousands of lottery players across Kerala are eagerly waiting to check the winning numbers, with the main prize being ₹1 crore along with several other cash prizes.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Suvarna Keralam SK-66 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-66 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - RY 671695

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - 671695

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - RW 548703

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - RT 235795

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 6511, 9596, 6146, 0910, 2839, 1225, 5366, 2347 1689, 6163, 9438, 3823, 2046, 9868, 0202, 5719 2892, 7944, 0894

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 2166, 9123, 7090, 4749, 0723, 9031

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 1008, 1524, 1933, 3117, 3748, 4378, 4426, 4661 4748, 4756, 5187, 5297, 5384, 5606, 6629, 6657 6674, 7043, 7223, 7469, 7649, 7759, 7771, 8488 9863

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0614, 0784, 0791, 0837, 1062, 1202, 1238, 1246 1784, 1821, 1858, 2157, 2202, 2209, 2230, 2494 2531, 2574, 2804, 2812, 2893, 2996, 3120, 3164 3267, 3378, 3487, 3646, 3830, 3967, 3995, 4099 4206, 4330, 4475, 4816, 4845, 1825, 3245, 5425 5436, 5454, 5718, 5988, 6047, 6262, 6163, 2563 6338, 6360, 6474, 6535, 6627, 6634, 6948, 7027 7230, 7398, 7403, 7617, 7729, 7883, 8007, 8755 8840, 8883, 9016, 9020, 9145, 9228, 9336, 9455 9514, 9607, 9729, 9948

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0062, 0087, 0311, 0399, 0508, 0666, 1151, 1257 1287, 1375, 1661, 1771, 2012, 2053, 2119, 2293 2352, 2807, 3047, 3119, 3235, 3328, 3451, 3550 3738, 3820, 3911, 3922, 4014, 4016, 4298, 4370 4400, 4609, 5088, 5118, 5280, 5354, 5395, 5545 5635, 5686, 5687, 6015, 6326, 6699, 6713, 6904 6905, 6967, 7190, 7218, 7527, 7686, 7953, 8082 8158, 8597, 8976, 9200, 9345, 9372, 9481, 9550 9702, 9736

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0098, 0373, 0530, 0591, 0663, 0664, 0816, 0859 1090, 1358, 1376, 1422, 1476, 1507, 1537, 1605 1667, 1691, 1793, 1841, 1852, 2134, 2369, 2436 2439, 2476, 2504, 2527, 2564, 2589, 2612, 2835 2842, 2855, 3040, 3172, 3253, 3287, 3288, 3310 3362, 3370, 3594, 3629, 3725, 3774, 3775, 3956 4089, 4136, 4217, 4250, 4294, 4331, 4351, 4422 4496, 4505, 4802, 4996, 5027, 5046, 5077, 5091 5159, 5193, 5409, 5460, 5492, 5519, 5537, 5600 5711, 5757, 5777, 5811, 6124, 6240, 6306, 6365 6368, 6568, 6636, 6726, 6737, 6774, 6788, 6845 6898, 6939, 7092, 7105, 7238, 7338, 7373, 7419 7510, 7584, 7593, 7667, 7708, 7724, 7789, 7795 7825, 7857, 8038, 8050, 8086, 8127, 8154, 8162 8165, 8184, 8204, 8273, 8522, 8631, 8654, 8708 8764, 8785, 8882, 8884, 8895, 8963, 9041, 9076 9087, 9235, 9287, 9314, 9384, 9428, 9619, 9640 9662, 9667, 9705, 9802, 9818, 9852, 9869, 9886

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, winners need to produce the original winning ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

Winners are advised to sign the back of the ticket promptly and submit their claim within the prescribed deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers through:

- Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website - Official Kerala Lottery result gazette - Official publications of lottery results - Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prize.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-66 Lottery Result Today (August 21): ₹1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. The website does not support or promote gambling.