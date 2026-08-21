Sunny Deol’s ‘Batwara 1947’ is witnessing a steady decline in box office earnings. As its first week ends, the film faces a tough road ahead, with collections dropping below Rs 2 crore on Day 7.

Sunny Deol’s ‘Batwara 1947’ is struggling at the box office as its first week comes to an end. The film recorded its lowest collection so far on Thursday, failing to cross even the Rs 2 crore mark.

How Much Did ‘Batwara 1947’ Earn on Day 7?

According to early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk, Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial collected around Rs 1.35 crore net in India on Day 7, its first Thursday. This was nearly 10 percent lower than the Rs 1.50 crore earned on Day 6.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached approximately Rs 33.60 crore, while its India gross collection stands at around Rs 39.87 crore.

Occupancy Remains Low

The film was screened across approximately 5,930 shows on Thursday, but audience turnout remained weak. ‘Batwara 1947’ recorded an overall occupancy of around 7.27 percent.

The morning shows registered 4.92 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 7.08 percent. Evening shows performed slightly better at 8.85 percent. The occupancy for night shows was not available.

Film Still Far From Recovering Its Budget

Reports suggest that ‘Batwara 1947’, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, has been made on a budget of around Rs 120 crore. With a net collection of Rs 33.60 crore so far, the film has recovered only around 28 percent of its reported budget.

Interestingly, the film’s total net collection is still below Sunny Deol’s reported Rs 45 crore remuneration. If the downward trend continues over the coming days, the film could face difficulty maintaining a strong theatrical run.