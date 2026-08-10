Aroopi OTT release update: The Malayalam horror-supernatural thriller, released in theatres on July 3, 2026, has yet to announce its OTT platform or streaming date. Check the latest digital release details.

The horror film 'Aroopi', which got a solid response in theatres, is now all set for its OTT release. Abhilash Warrier has written the screenplay and also directed the movie, which is produced by Pradeep Raj under the banner of Punartham Productions.

Where can you watch online?

The film first hit theatres on July 3rd and received good feedback from the audience. Now, you can catch it on Amazon Prime Video and Manorama Max starting August 14th.

The movie stars Vaishakh Ravi and Bollywood's Neha Chawla in the lead roles. The supporting cast is also quite big, with actors like Sakshi Badala, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Abhilash Warrier, Kiran Raj, Aditya Raj, Mathew Raju, Kannan Sagar, A K Vijubal, Nebu Abraham, Vinay, Antony Henry, Vishnu Kanth, Vaishnav, Jojo Antony, Suja Rose, Ann Maria, Anjana Mohan, Reshma, and Sangeetha playing key characters.

Behind the camera, the team is just as strong. Amal handled the cinematography, while the popular Gopi Sundar composed the music for lyrics written by B K Harinarayanan. The editing was done by V T Vineeth, art direction by Mahesh Sreedhar, and costume design by Shaji Koonan Koonamavu. Jiju Kodungallur was in charge of makeup, and Praveen B Menon was the production controller. The film's PRO is A S Dinesh.