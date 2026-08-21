Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 continues its strong box-office run, crossing Rs 160 crore worldwide in its opening week. The film maintained momentum despite a Day 7 dip, emerging as a clear commercial success.

Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’ has completed its first week on a strong note despite witnessing a dip in daily earnings. The film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India and is now eyeing a solid second weekend.

‘Awarapan 2’ Day 7 Collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, ‘Awarapan 2’ earned around Rs 5.75 crore net in India on Day 7, its first Thursday. The collection was approximately 14.8 percent lower than Day 6, when the film collected Rs 6.75 crore.

After seven days, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 113.25 crore, while its India gross collection has reached around Rs 135.08 crore.

The film opened with Rs 22 crore on Day 1 and saw its biggest single-day collection on Day 2 with Rs 33.75 crore. It then collected Rs 26 crore on Day 3, followed by Rs 9.25 crore, Rs 9.75 crore, Rs 6.75 crore and Rs 5.75 crore over the next four days.

Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 161 Crore

‘Awarapan 2’ has also maintained a strong overseas performance. The film added nearly Rs 1 crore gross internationally on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 26.30 crore.

Combining India and overseas earnings, the film has collected approximately Rs 161.38 crore gross worldwide in its first week.

Over 10,000 Shows on Day 7

Despite the weekday slowdown, the Nitin Kakkar directorial continued to enjoy a wide theatrical presence. It was screened across 10,831 shows on Thursday and recorded an overall occupancy of 13.46 percent.

Morning occupancy stood at 8.92 percent, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 14.69 percent and 15.38 percent, respectively. With a successful first week behind it, all eyes are now on the film’s second weekend performance.