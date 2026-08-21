5 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Big Alert for Farmers: El Niño Effect Pushes for Alternative Farming

Despite the low-pressure systems, the El Niño effect has meant that we haven't received the heavy rains expected from this year's southwest monsoon. It will likely take more than a week for new cyclonic circulations to form in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. There are no signs of extremely heavy rainfall until the end of August. The rainfall deficit can only be covered if the northeast monsoon picks up in September. Experts are advising farmers not to depend solely on rain, as groundwater levels are dropping and crops could be damaged. They suggest looking for alternative water sources. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is constantly holding review meetings with officials about the low rainfall situation. The agriculture department is also on the ground, teaching farmers about alternative crops that require less water. As a final safety tip, officials have warned that people riding bikes should be careful of strong winds during rains. Everyone should avoid standing under trees, electric poles, or transformers and take shelter in safe buildings.