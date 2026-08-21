Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued by IMD
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The IMD is predicting heavy rains for the Telugu states. This is because two cyclones have formed in the Pacific Ocean, and a low-pressure system is also active in the Bay of Bengal
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Big Alert: Lightning and 50 km/hr winds in these districts
The world's weather systems are seeing some major changes. The El Niño effect has strengthened by about 30%, causing sea surface waters to heat up a lot. Right now, the Pacific Ocean is dealing with Cyclone 'Lala' moving at 150 km/hr and Cyclone 'Sadel' at 100 km/hr. On top of that, there are 2 other depressions and 5 low-pressure systems in the same Pacific region. This global situation has a direct impact on our Telugu states. It has reduced the moisture in the southwest monsoon, slowing down the usual rainfall.
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Low pressure in Bay of Bengal: Showers till August 28
A surface trough and low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal are set to bring relief from the heat to the Telugu states. The IMD says weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will shift between August 21 and 28. Light to widespread showers are expected from August 21 to 26 across Coastal Andhra, Yanam, Rayalaseema, parts of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. While an older depression moved towards Madhya Pradesh and weakened, the new low-pressure system's effect remains.
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Telangana Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued for 16 Districts
Across Telangana, the sky will remain cloudy, with showers likely in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will be between 28°C and 34°C. Humidity will range from 46% to over 60% in northern districts, making it feel quite stuffy. Cool winds will blow at speeds of up to 37 km/hr. Due to the rain forecast, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for 16 districts in Telangana. • Districts with Yellow Alert: Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Vikarabad. • Hyderabad & Other Areas: Hyderabad will see temperatures of 28°C-30°C with light evening showers. Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Siddipet districts also have a chance of scattered rains.
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Andhra Pradesh Situation: Lightning and Gusty Wind Warning
In Andhra Pradesh, the weather will be warm and very humid (46%). Daytime temperatures will be around 33°C to 36°C, and could even touch 38°C in Tirupati. Gusty winds will blow at speeds of 35 to 50 km/hr. The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned fishermen not to go out to sea because of the risk of high waves. • Heavy Rain & Lightning Warning: Polavaram and Eluru districts might see moderate to heavy rains with some lightning. • Moderate Rains: Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts will get moderate rainfall. • Other Areas: Vijayawada, Rayalaseema, and the remaining coastal districts will experience scattered showers.
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Big Alert for Farmers: El Niño Effect Pushes for Alternative Farming
Despite the low-pressure systems, the El Niño effect has meant that we haven't received the heavy rains expected from this year's southwest monsoon. It will likely take more than a week for new cyclonic circulations to form in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. There are no signs of extremely heavy rainfall until the end of August. The rainfall deficit can only be covered if the northeast monsoon picks up in September. Experts are advising farmers not to depend solely on rain, as groundwater levels are dropping and crops could be damaged. They suggest looking for alternative water sources. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is constantly holding review meetings with officials about the low rainfall situation. The agriculture department is also on the ground, teaching farmers about alternative crops that require less water. As a final safety tip, officials have warned that people riding bikes should be careful of strong winds during rains. Everyone should avoid standing under trees, electric poles, or transformers and take shelter in safe buildings.
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