Odisha Tourism is organising the three-day Odisha Parab in Varanasi from August 22-24 to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts, cuisine, and tourism experiences through stalls, live demos, and cultural performances.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, in association with FICCI as the industry partner, is set to organise the three-day Odisha Parab in Varanasi from August 22 to 24, showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts, cuisine, performing arts and tourism experiences.

Showcasing Odisha's Rich Heritage

The event will feature 32 stalls, including 22 craft stalls and 10 cuisine stalls, offering visitors an opportunity to experience Odisha's traditional art, craftsmanship and culinary heritage. It will also feature live demonstrations by artisans in Pattachitra, palm-leaf engraving, silver filigree and Dhokra.

"I am going to show you the soft power of Odisha, like handicrafts, handloom, foodstuffs, etc. This is a tourism department, but there are 3-4 other departments as well. I have brought their products. I have brought their products. There are 22 stalls here. You can see all the handicrafts, handloom, etc. They will be inaugurated tomorrow. There are 10 food stalls as well. There are stalls of Odia cuisine as well," said Deepankar Mohapatra, Director of Tourism, Government of India.

Odisha Parab is being organised with the support and participation of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Mission Shakti, Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) and Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC). The Varanasi edition aims to strengthen the cultural and tourism connect between Odisha and Uttar Pradesh by bringing the essence of Odisha to the sacred city. Varanasi, associated with Lord Mahadev, and Odisha, known as the land of Lord Jagannath, share a deep spiritual and cultural heritage, giving the event a special significance.

A Feast for the Senses: Crafts and Cuisine

The craft stalls will showcase Pattachitra, palm-leaf engraving, Dhokra, silver filigree, handloom, Kotpad textiles, brass and bronze crafts, jute products and other traditional and contemporary handicrafts. The cuisine section will offer visitors traditional Odia flavours, including Pitha, sweets, Koraput Coffee, Dahibara Aloodum, traditional snacks and millet-based products.

The cultural programme will feature performances of Odissi, Gotipua and Sambalpuri traditions, along with a range of folk and traditional performances.

Boosting Tourism and Economic Ties

Alongside the cultural and culinary showcases, Odisha Parab will highlight the state's tourism potential, including spiritual and heritage destinations such as Puri and Konark, wildlife destinations including Chilika, Bhitarkanika and Similipal, and Buddhist heritage sites such as Ratnagiri, Udayagiri and Lalitgiri. The event will also promote Odisha's eco-tourism, wildlife, adventure and experiential tourism offerings.

A dedicated Tourism Roadshow will showcase key destinations, tourism products and emerging opportunities in the state. The programme will also include a diaspora meet to engage with the Odia community and friends of Odisha in Varanasi and the surrounding region. Dedicated B2B and B2G sessions will bring together tourism stakeholders, industry representatives, investors, tour operators, hospitality players and government representatives to explore partnerships and promote greater tourist movement between Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

The organisers said the participation of multiple departments and institutions reflects a whole-of-government approach to showcasing Odisha's cultural and tourism ecosystem, including its artisans, weavers, women-led groups, entrepreneurs and grassroots communities. Odisha Parab has previously been organised in Guwahati, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, helping strengthen cultural connections and providing platforms for artisans, entrepreneurs, tourism stakeholders and the Odia diaspora. The Varanasi edition will take the initiative forward by building stronger cultural and tourism linkages between Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative is aligned with the larger aspirations of Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047, with tourism identified as an important sector for building a prosperous, inclusive, sustainable and globally recognised Odisha.

Tapping into Spiritual Tourism Trends

It is now being observed that people are increasingly travelling to destinations like Goa and other tourist spots, whether on weekends or normal days. There is a noticeable shift in travel patterns; beyond just partying, a significant number of people, particularly those with a spiritual inclination, are visiting places like ritual sites, the ghats of the Ganga, and temples.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, has invited people from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and visitors from across the country to experience Odisha Parab and discover the state's culture, cuisine, craftsmanship, performing arts and tourism offerings. (ANI)