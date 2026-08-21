Jana Nayagan is one of Thalapathy Vijay’s most anticipated films, and fans are eager to know about its OTT release. Here’s when and where you can watch the blockbuster online.

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' is breaking records left, right, and centre. The film has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2026 globally, raking in over ₹325 crore. Even as it continues its successful run in theatres, the movie has now dropped on OTT. You can catch 'Jana Nayagan' streaming on ZEE5.

Fans and audiences turned the film's release into a massive celebration, especially after a long wait. For many, it was an emotional experience, as this is said to be Thalapathy Vijay's last film. Theatres erupted with applause for the title card 'Chief Minister Joseph Vijay'. A tribute video at the end, which showed key moments from Vijay's career, also left many viewers teary-eyed.

'Jana Nayagan' has been a huge hit in Kerala as well, collecting over ₹17 crore from the state's box office alone. In its home state of Tamil Nadu, the film has grossed more than ₹150 crore and is still going strong. The film, directed by H. Vinoth, has music by Anirudh. It also features a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, with Jagadish Palaniswamy and Lohith N.K. as co-producers. The technical team is a powerhouse. Sathyan Sooryan handled the cinematography, while Anl Arasu choreographed the action sequences. Other key crew members include Art Director V. Selvakumar, Editor Pradeep E. Raghav, choreographers Sekhar and Sudhan, lyricist Arivu, and costume designer Pallavi Singh. Gopi Prasanna was in charge of publicity design, Nagaraj for makeup, and Veera Sankar was the production controller. Pratheesh Sekar handled the PR and marketing.