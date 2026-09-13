Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Why Did Mohammed Ansar Try To Escape From The House? Read On
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 has witnessed unexpected drama just days after its premiere, as contestant Mohammed Ansar reportedly attempted to escape the house by climbing its wall, leaving fellow contestants shocked.
Video goes viral on social media
Bigg Boss is one of India’s most popular reality shows, and the latest Tamil season has already created a buzz. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, premiered on September 6 with 19 contestants. However, just two days after the grand premiere, an unexpected incident caught everyone’s attention. A contestant reportedly tried to escape from the Bigg Boss house by jumping over the wall, with videos of the incident now going viral on social media.
Mohammed Ansar tries to escape from Bigg Boss house
The contestant at the centre of the incident is Mohammed Ansar, who is known for his comedy and mimicry on shows such as *Cooku with Comali*. His entry into Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 had created excitement among viewers, but things took an unexpected turn on the second day.
According to videos circulating on social media, Ansar appeared determined to leave the house. With the main exit reportedly locked, he attempted to climb the high wall surrounding the Bigg Boss house.
Housemates try to stop him
The unusual incident reportedly left the other contestants shocked. Several housemates could be seen trying to stop Ansar as he attempted to make his way over the wall. However, he appeared unwilling to change his decision and continued trying to get out.
The reason behind his sudden decision to leave the house has not been clearly established. It remains unclear whether the house environment, rules or the pressure of the reality show played a role.
Video goes viral on social media
Videos of the incident have now surfaced across social media, with viewers reacting to the unexpected moment. The incident has also sparked curiosity about what happened inside the house before Ansar attempted to leave and whether the show will address the matter in the upcoming episode.
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