Bigg Boss is one of India’s most popular reality shows, and the latest Tamil season has already created a buzz. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, premiered on September 6 with 19 contestants. However, just two days after the grand premiere, an unexpected incident caught everyone’s attention. A contestant reportedly tried to escape from the Bigg Boss house by jumping over the wall, with videos of the incident now going viral on social media.

Mohammed Ansar tries to escape from Bigg Boss house

The contestant at the centre of the incident is Mohammed Ansar, who is known for his comedy and mimicry on shows such as *Cooku with Comali*. His entry into Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 had created excitement among viewers, but things took an unexpected turn on the second day.

According to videos circulating on social media, Ansar appeared determined to leave the house. With the main exit reportedly locked, he attempted to climb the high wall surrounding the Bigg Boss house.