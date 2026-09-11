This comment turned into a huge controversy. The girl singing was Shalini, and she questioned Ramprasad about it. He replied, 'You should have stopped me right then if you had a problem.' She said she didn't hear it, but Charan did. Ramprasad then asked why Charan didn't tell him then and was targeting him now.

Bigg Boss then asked the housemates to vote on who should be eliminated between Ramprasad and Charan. Most members voted for Charan, and Bigg Boss announced his elimination.

However, the show didn't show him leaving the house, so we have to wait and see if there's a twist.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Is Kanika Mann Dating Gullu? Actress Gives SHOCKING Response To Romance Speculation