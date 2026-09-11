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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: RJ Charan Eliminated From House, Here’s What Happened in the Latest Eviction
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 sees RJ Charan’s journey come to an end as he gets eliminated from the house. Check out the latest eviction update and what his exit means for the remaining contestants.
Bigg Boss Telugu 10
The first elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 happened on Thursday, September 10, not even a week into the show. In a surprise move, RJ Charan was eliminated. The fourth day's episode began with a task between the Blue and Red teams. Trigun and Mukesh from the Blue team finished first but made a small mistake. So, Bigg Boss declared Rohit and Temper Vamsi from the Red team as the winners.
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Chaitra breaks down in tears
After winning, Rohit put his own teammate, Chaitra Rai, in the 'high risk' zone for elimination. Shalini started celebrating the win, but she didn't seem to care that her teammate Chaitra was now at risk. This upset Chaitra, and she started crying. Later, Shalini realised her mistake and went to Chaitra to explain. She said, 'I was happy because Rohit won, not because you are in the high-risk zone'.
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Shalini and Chaitra's big fight
Chaitra, however, did not like what Shalini did. Their argument got so bad they started insulting each other. Chaitra told Shalini, 'Everyone knows your behaviour, you jump on everyone.' Shalini broke down and cried a lot after Chaitra made comments about her character. Separately, Trigun and Rohit had their usual small fights in the kitchen, making petty comments at each other.
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The final three in the danger zone
Then, the real drama started. Ramprasad and Charan were already in the high-risk zone, and Chaitra joined them. Bigg Boss dropped a bomb, saying one of them would be eliminated tonight. He called all three to the garden area. Charan and Ramprasad decided to save Chaitra, leaving themselves in danger. They then had to list negative points about each other. Charan pointed out that he didn't like it when Ramprasad commented, 'Oh, that's too much,' while a girl was singing a song about 'a thousand a week'.
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RJ Charan's controversial elimination
This comment turned into a huge controversy. The girl singing was Shalini, and she questioned Ramprasad about it. He replied, 'You should have stopped me right then if you had a problem.' She said she didn't hear it, but Charan did. Ramprasad then asked why Charan didn't tell him then and was targeting him now.
Bigg Boss then asked the housemates to vote on who should be eliminated between Ramprasad and Charan. Most members voted for Charan, and Bigg Boss announced his elimination.
However, the show didn't show him leaving the house, so we have to wait and see if there's a twist.
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