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Who is Preity Mukhundhan? From NIT Classrooms to Tollywood Fame, Her Filmy Journey
After completing her engineering, Preity Mukhundhan ventured into modelling and advertisements, but it was her appearance in the popular ‘Aasa Kooda’ music video that catapulted her to nationwide fame.
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Image Credit : Preity Mukhundhan Instagram
Making her mark in the glamour world
Actress Preity Mukhundhan grew up in Tamil Nadu. Since childhood, she was always drawn to dance and art. She balanced her studies and her passion, paving her way into the world of glamour.
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Image Credit : Preity Mukhundhan Instagram
An engineer by education
Preity Mukhundhan's academic background is quite impressive. She completed her B.Tech in Engineering from NIT, Tiruchirappalli. But her heart was set on a career in entertainment and cinema.
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Image Credit : Preity Mukhundhan Instagram
Modelling during college days
Preity started her modelling career while she was still in college. She appeared in many ads, which helped her build a name for herself. Her confidence in front of the camera opened up many new opportunities.
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Image Credit : Preity Mukhundhan Instagram
One music video brought huge popularity
The popular music video 'Aasa Koota' was a huge turning point in Preity's career. The song became a nationwide hit, and suddenly, everyone knew who Preity was. This marked her arrival as a promising young talent.
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Image Credit : Preity Mukhundhan Instagram
Film debut with 'Om Bheem Bush'
After the music video's success, Preity Mukhundhan made her way into the Telugu film industry. She debuted on the big screen with the movie 'Om Bheem Bush', starting her acting journey on a high note.
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Image Credit : Preity Mukhundhan Instagram
Shining as a heroine in the Tamil film industry
After her Telugu debut, Preity Mukhundhan entered the Tamil film industry. She grabbed the attention of the Tamil audience by playing the lead role opposite actor Kavin in the movie 'Star'.
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Image Credit : Preity Mukhundhan Instagram
Preity is growing as a multilingual actress
From engineering to modelling, music videos, and now films, Preity has come a long way. She is now making a name for herself as a multi-lingual actress in South India. By working in different languages in such a short time, she has become one of the most promising young stars to watch out for.
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