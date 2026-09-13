Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh announced his return to India with a concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Nov 21, 2026. The announcement came during his sold-out show at London's Wembley Stadium, where he made history.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced his return to India with a massive concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026, just hours after making history as the first Punjabi artist to headline London’s iconic Wembley Stadium. The announcement came during his sold-out AURA World Tour performance at Wembley on September 12 (local time).

Historic Wembley Performance

Both Diljit and his team have shared snippets from the historic show on Instagram. The Wembley milestone marked a significant moment in Diljit’s international career. According to his team, he performed his hit songs in front of approximately 90,000 people. The show featured his trademark bhangra routines in traditional attire, seamlessly blended with hip-hop, as he performed to a packed stadium. The official Instagram of Wembley Stadium also shared snippets from the show and wrote, "The first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium - and this is why." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium)

Next Stop: Narendra Modi Stadium

According to viral social media videos shared by several fans at the concert, Diljit also announced the next leg of his AURA World Tour in India, with a performance scheduled at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit said, “The world’s biggest stadium is in India... how can a Punjabi not go there?” He added, “Kem Cho, majaa maa? We’re doing Live at Narendra Modi Stadium on 21st November.”

India Tour Details

The Ahmedabad announcement also signals a major expansion in scale for his India return. During his Dil-Luminati India Tour in late 2024, Diljit performed to packed venues across the country, including Ahmedabad. For now, the Ahmedabad concert on November 21 is the confirmed date and venue for the upcoming India leg. Full tour details, including ticket sale dates and pricing, have not yet been announced. (ANI)