- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Muniyamma Survives Eviction, But Another Contestant Gets Eliminated
Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Muniyamma Survives Eviction, But Another Contestant Gets Eliminated
Bigg Boss Tamil 10 takes an unexpected turn as Muniyamma escapes elimination, while another contestant gets the boot. Discover the first-ever twist and how it changes the latest eviction.
Bigg boss Tamil 10 First Elimination
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 kicked off last week, and the fights began almost immediately. The show started with 19 contestants—16 celebrities and three commoners. But the opening day itself saw a massive elimination, with eight people sent home right away, leaving 19 to compete.
Also read: Does Slapping Your TV Remote Really Fix It—Why Does It Sometimes Start Working Again?
Shadhika gets into a controversy
Shadhika became the house's first captain, and things got heated pretty fast. She was often seen targeting and finding fault with Muniyamma. During one kitchen fight, things got so bad that Muniyamma actually spat in Shadhika's direction, which blew up into a huge issue.
Also read: Vijay Deverakonda Launches Unhype Skincare Brand, Actor Spent 9 Months Testing Every Product Himself
Wild card contestant enters the house
After the spitting incident, Shadhika put Muniyamma in the house jail. Amidst this drama, another contestant, Black Pandi, had to leave the show due to high sugar levels. Bigg Boss immediately sent in Manivannan, a common man finalist, as a wild card entry to replace him.
Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Basavanagudi to Bellandur, 7 Bangalore Pandals to Visit This Year
Shadhika steps down from captaincy
Housemates discussed Shadhika's performance in the Democracy Room. They raised so many complaints against her that she had to resign as captain. Meanwhile, a new rule from Bigg Boss stated that two contestants must entertain the house all night, or risk elimination by their peers.
Also read: Want to Build Long-Term Wealth? Follow These 5 Smart Personal Finance Rules Before Investing
Who got eliminated?
This week, Savinya, Muniyamma, and Dhanya failed the entertainment task. This gave the housemates the power to evict one of them. According to reports, the contestants chose to eliminate Savinya. This is a first in Bigg Boss history, where eliminations are usually decided by audience votes, not the housemates.
Also read: Can Hanging Laundry Outside Really Get You Fined? Here’s Why Some Countries Say Yes
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.