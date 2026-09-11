This week, Savinya, Muniyamma, and Dhanya failed the entertainment task. This gave the housemates the power to evict one of them. According to reports, the contestants chose to eliminate Savinya. This is a first in Bigg Boss history, where eliminations are usually decided by audience votes, not the housemates.

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