- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Modest Bihar Home That Witnessed His Journey From Dreams To Stardom
Inside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Modest Bihar Home That Witnessed His Journey From Dreams To Stardom
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ancestral home in Bihar reflects struggle, discipline, and family support. Explore six aspects of his modest residence and how it shaped his cricket journey.
A Modest Two-Storey Residence
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s primary home in Motipur village, Tajpur, Samastipur district, is a simple two-storey structure. Surrounded by greenery and open spaces, it reflects the lifestyle of a middle-class farming family. The house is built with practicality rather than luxury, featuring a small balcony and uncluttered surroundings that give it a grounded feel.
Symbol Of Perseverance
The home’s significance lies not in its architecture but in what it represents. Every corner tells a story of perseverance, belief, and silent effort. Despite limited resources, the family nurtured Vaibhav’s cricket ambitions, turning the residence into a symbol of determination and sacrifice.
Early Life And Family Support
Born on 27 March 2011 in Tajpur, Vaibhav grew up in a household where ambitions outweighed resources. His father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, once an aspiring cricketer, recognized his son’s talent early. From then on, the family’s life revolved around supporting Vaibhav’s cricket journey, ensuring he received training despite financial constraints.
Backyard Practice Ground
One of the most striking features of the property is the practice area built close to the house. Vaibhav’s father created a dedicated cricket net, complete with a concrete pitch for pace practice and a turf wicket to simulate match conditions. This backyard facility became crucial in Vaibhav’s development, allowing him to sharpen his skills without access to elite academies.
Family Sacrifices
Behind Vaibhav’s progress lies immense sacrifice. His father reportedly sold a portion of their ancestral farmland to fund training, gear, and travel. His mother contributed by waking up at 3 am daily to prepare meals, ensuring discipline and routine. Together, their efforts transformed the home into a hub of dedication and resilience.
Property Value And Mumbai Apartment
The Bihar residence is estimated to be worth between ₹20 lakh and ₹60 lakh, according to No Broker. While Vaibhav remains connected to his roots, success through the IPL enabled him to purchase a luxury apartment in Mumbai valued at ₹2.5–3 crore. His ancestral home remains the foundation of his journey, symbolizing how dreams can rise from modest beginnings.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.