It's compulsory for contestants to carry this bag while eating, working out, or performing tasks—basically, during all waking hours. They don't have to wear it while sleeping at night. But, they can't just keep it far away. The rule is to keep the mic pack right next to them, maybe under their pillow or very close to their body. Why? So that if they suddenly start whispering secrets to someone in the middle of the night, every word is recorded perfectly. You know how much those midnight gossips trend on social media!

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