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Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Secret: What Is Inside Contestants’ Shoulder Bag and Mic Pack? Here’s The Truth
Ever wondered what Bigg Boss contestants carry in their shoulder bags? From the microphone setup to essential equipment, here’s why the familiar bag and mic pack are important inside the Bigg Boss house.
The Bag Hanging on Bigg Boss Contestants’ Shoulders
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 kicked off on September 6, and it's already creating a buzz. For the first time ever, 29 contestants were brought on stage. After a live audience vote, 10 were sent home, leaving 19 to enter the house. Now, if you're a regular viewer, you must have wondered about that small bag they always have slung on their shoulders. You might think, 'Arre, it's just a mic, what's the big secret?' But there's more to it than you think.
Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil September 10 Promo: Thursday Episode Hints at High-Voltage Drama Inside the House
What’s Inside the Mic Bag?
You're right, it's a mic. But this isn't just any mic. This small bag is officially called a 'Mic Pack' or 'Transmitter Bag'. Since Bigg Boss is a reality show, every single word and even the smallest sound a contestant makes needs to be recorded clearly. To do this, each person gets their own wireless microphone. The bag holds the transmitter and powerful batteries needed for the mic to work. A thin wire runs from this pack, usually under their clothes, to a tiny mic clipped onto their collar or chest. So why is it the 'backbone' of the show? Let's get to that.
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The Backbone of the Bigg Boss Show
The words spoken by contestants can become huge controversies or win them fans. Either way, it's great for the show's ratings. Whether the talk is good or bad, it automatically generates the publicity that Bigg Boss needs. It even pulls in new viewers who haven't been watching. This is exactly what the showrunners want. That's why this mic pack must be on them at all times. To put it simply, contestants have to wear this bag all the time, except when they are showering or in the swimming pool.
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When Should This Bag Be Removed?
It's compulsory for contestants to carry this bag while eating, working out, or performing tasks—basically, during all waking hours. They don't have to wear it while sleeping at night. But, they can't just keep it far away. The rule is to keep the mic pack right next to them, maybe under their pillow or very close to their body. Why? So that if they suddenly start whispering secrets to someone in the middle of the night, every word is recorded perfectly. You know how much those midnight gossips trend on social media!
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What Happens If the Bag Is Removed?
So, what happens if a contestant gets annoyed and takes the bag off? If someone accidentally removes their mic, tries to cover it with their hand while talking, or attempts to share a secret without it, Bigg Boss will immediately issue a warning. If a contestant keeps breaking this rule, they will face serious consequences. This can include punishments like cutting their luxury budget or even a nomination for eviction from the Bigg Boss house. For the contestants, this 'mic pack' is just as important as their clothes and their public image.
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