Actor Paresh Rawal defended Gujarat hosting the 72nd National Film Awards, saying it is part of India. The ceremony will be held in Kevadia on Sept 22, moving from Delhi to embody the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Paresh Rawal Defends Venue Choice

Actor Paresh Rawal defended Gujarat hosting the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, saying Gujarat is an integral part of India and there is nothing wrong with holding major national events there. While talking to ANI, Paresh Rawal said, "Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan? It is also a part of our own country. Why shouldn't this event be held in Gujarat? Events should be held in Gujarat too... I say such events should take place in every state. There is nothing wrong with that..."

Awards Move Beyond National Capital

The 72nd edition of the National Film Awards will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, instead of the national capital, where the prestigious ceremony has traditionally taken place for several years. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 22. In a major policy initiative, the Ministry said that it has been decided to hold the National Film Awards in various parts of the country, taking it beyond the National Capital. The ceremony at Ekta Nagar this year will bring together cinematic talent from across India and embody the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Best India).

The 72nd edition of the National Film Awards will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat. Instituted in 1954, the National Film Awards are the country’s most prestigious honours for excellence in cinema. Over seven decades, the Awards have recognised outstanding creative and technical achievements across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema, while reflecting the rich linguistic, cultural and regional diversity of Indian filmmaking. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 22. Further details regarding the event are awaited.

72nd National Film Awards: Winners Announced

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty were jointly honoured with the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their performances in 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bramayugam', respectively.' ‘Article 370’ will be honoured as the Best Feature Film. ‘Bhangaar’ has been adjudged the Best Non-Feature Film and ‘Ram-Nami’ was chosen as the Best Documentary by the Jury. Mammootty for ‘Bramayugam’ and Kartik Aaryan for ‘Chandu Champion’ have been announced as the Best Actor in a Leading Role award, while Yami Gautam will be honoured as Best Actress in a Leading Role for ‘Article 370’. Randeep Hooda will receive the Best Debut Director award for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.

Honouring Linguistic Diversity and Firsts

The Awards also recognise excellence in films across languages and forms, including Marathi, Santhali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tulu and Garhwali, among others. Several films, including ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Amaran’, ‘Pushpa: The Rule Part-02’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Stree 2’, will also receive honours in various categories. For the first time, a Santhali film will be honoured in the Non-Feature Film section of the National Film Awards.

Best in Cinema Writing

In the Best Writing on Cinema category, Sanjeev Shrivastava has been announced as the winner of the Best Film Critic award. The Best Book on Cinema award will be given to ‘Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva matthu Rajakeeya’ (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) written by Dr. Pradeep Kenchanuru and published by Mirror Pusthaka. (ANI)