Rajbir Dey has just entered the Bigg Boss Bangla house as a wildcard, and he's already shaking things up. He's been openly flirting with Srijla, Joyeeta, and Nandini, creating a whole new relationship dynamic that has everyone hooked

The relationship equations in the Bigg Boss Bangla house are changing fast, all thanks to Rajbir Dey's entry. Rajbir, an actor and model from Siliguri, has joined the show as a wildcard contestant. Many might remember him from his time on Roadies.

He walked into the house and immediately kicked off a unique strategy: flirting with almost everyone. This has already earned him the 'Romeo' tag from housemates.

Rajveer Strategy

At first, people saw Rajbir flirting with Srijla. He once told her, ‘Your boyfriend is so lucky to have such a beautiful girl.’ Srijla just laughed and said, ‘If being beautiful was everything, then… Friendship is what really matters.’ Later, he told her, 'You are so beautiful. So cute! I really like you.' Srijla gave a sweet smile and replied, 'Okay, from now on I'll just act crazy then.' Rajbir has tried to flirt with Srijla many other times in the house.

Next, his equation with Joyeeta Chatterjee also caught everyone's eye. He even fought with other housemates for her. He said, ‘All of you promise me that no one will target Joyeeta, and only then will I leave this bed.’ He has also been seen sharing a close friendship with her at various times.

Just recently, Rajbir has started trying to build a new connection with Nandini. After a task, the two were seen lying on a bed, and Rajbir was holding her hand. Nandini whispered to him, 'You're so strong? Actually, I provoked them a little because you are worthy.'

Overall, the fight to win is getting intense. Every contestant is following their own path to survive in the house and win over the audience. With all this happening, things are really heating up inside the Bigg Boss House.