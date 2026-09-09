With Pandi gone, Bigg Boss immediately sent in a replacement. The new contestant is Manivannan, who was a finalist in the 'Bigg Boss Common Man' show. He is now the first wild card entry of Season 10. Let's see how he plays his game.

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