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Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Black Pandi Walks Out of the House as Manivannan Makes Wild Card Entry
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 takes a dramatic turn as Black Pandi walks out of the reality show. Meanwhile, Manivannan reportedly enters the house as a wild card contestant, adding a fresh twist.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Wild Card Entry
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 started on September 6. This season, they held a 'Common Man' contest to select contestants from the public. While Jason, Muniyamma, and Shama were among the 5 finalists chosen initially, another finalist has now entered as a wild card.
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Black Pandi came with cinema dreams
Black Pandi was one of the original 19 contestants. He is a well-known comedian but joined the show hoping to revive his career. He believed the fame from Bigg Boss would help him get more film opportunities.
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Walked out Black Pandi
But his journey inside the house was cut short to just three days. Pandi was quite popular, keeping everyone entertained and even leading the kitchen team well. Everyone thought he was a finalist for sure, making his exit a real shock.
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Why did Black Pandi leave mid-way?
So, why did he leave? Black Pandi had to walk out due to some health problems. His sudden departure left the other housemates very emotional. Many contestants were seen crying as he said his goodbyes.
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Who is replacing Black Pandi?
With Pandi gone, Bigg Boss immediately sent in a replacement. The new contestant is Manivannan, who was a finalist in the 'Bigg Boss Common Man' show. He is now the first wild card entry of Season 10. Let's see how he plays his game.
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