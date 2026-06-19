Big India-US Breakthrough! Trade Deal Nears Finish Line After Modi-Trump Meet
India has announced major progress on an interim free trade agreement with the US after PM Modi and President Donald Trump’s meeting at the G7 summit. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said talks are in the final stages, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer set to visit India next week.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
06:35
Now Playing
04:02
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing