IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

IPL 2023 Auction: Ahead of the mini-auction, set to be held in Kochi on December 23, the IPL franchises have finalised their released and retained players, as here is the complete list of it.

Indian Premier League (IPL) giants and former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday ended its hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. At the same time, former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released star batter Kane Williamson, ahead of the cash-rich league's mini-auction. Tuesday was the last date to announce the complete list of players retained and released by the teams ahead of the mini-auction, scheduled to be held on December 23 in Kochi. The day started with record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians' (MI's) longstanding Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the IPL, only to be drafted as the five-time champions' batting coach.

MI has released as many as 13 players. Punjab Kings (PBKS) has released its last edition's captain Mayank Agarwal in other significant movements, while SRH released Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran. Besides Bravo, CSK has also decided to let go of England's death-overs specialist Chris Jordan, a move that might surprise some.

CSK chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan said, "It's a very tough call. Regarding the retention and release of players, you know that CSK has always been very passionate about the players, and they have also been contributing to the franchise. It becomes complicated for us to decide while releasing the players. The contribution they have made to CSK will always be cherished, and we know that if there is an opportunity for any of them to come back, they will be back in CSK colours."

Regarding CSK's captaincy, Kasi made it clear that their talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the side. "Everybody knows that Thalaiva [Dhoni] will lead the side, and he will do his best, and the team will do well," he said. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) has released four players, which include Indians Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert.

The DC has also traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur to former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and brought all-rounder Aman Khan. Inaugural edition winner Rajasthan Royals (RR) has released nine players, four Indians and five overseas players, leaving them with a purse of ₹13.2 crore. The players released include James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Rassie van der Dussen among others.

RR's director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, said it was tough to make some decisions after the Royals finished as runners-up in the last edition. "... As a high-performance team, you must keep evolving and looking for squad-enhancing opportunities to stay at the top. Our ambition is to go that extra mile in IPL 2023, and hence some decisions have been made which give us greater flexibility in the auction to compete with other teams and go for players who we feel can add value to this squad," Sangakkara said.

While SRH will have the highest remaining purse of ₹42.25 crore heading into the auction, PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have ₹32.2 crore and ₹23.35 crore, respectively, in their hands. This time, the teams will also receive an extra ₹5 crore to spend at the auction. Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, and Sherfane Rutherford were the players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), leaving them with a purse of ₹8.75 crore.

Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh and Jason Roy were the six players released by reigning champion Gujarat Titans (GT). As far as SRH are concerned, Williamson was its most expensive player (₹14 crore). While spending eight years with them, the Kiwi scored 2,101 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 126.03.

Williamson played 76 matches for Sunrisers and captained it 46 times. However, SRH had an underwhelming season under his rein as out of 14 games, Hyderabad won only six last year. In addition to Williamson, Pooran's departure will free up ₹10.75 crore, making SRH the team with the most oversized purse going into the mini-auction.

At ₹12 crore, Agarwal was the first player Punjab retained ahead of the mega auction last year. Agarwal, appointed captain for the 2022 season, finished with only 196 runs in 12 innings at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.50.

List of players released by franchises ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav and Tymal Mills.

Chennai Super Kings: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif and Narayan Jagadeesan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam and Sheldon Jackson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra and Vishnu Vinod.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma and Writtick Chatterjee.

Lucknow Super Giants: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Gujarat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy and Varun Aaron.

Delhi Capitals: Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar.

Rajasthan Royals: Karun Nair, Anunay Singh, Tejas Baroka, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen and Corbin Bosch

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia and Sherfane Rutherford.

(With inputs from PTI)