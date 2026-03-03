IRAN REGIME CHANGE PROTEST in New York | ‘Long Way To Go’ After Khamenei’s Death

IRAN REGIME CHANGE PROTEST in New York
Members of the Iranian diaspora gathered at Times Square, celebrating the reported death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and demanding regime change in Iran.'Although we have made a major step towards the right direction, thanks to Netanyahu and President Trump, there is still a long way to go,' one protester said, referencing Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.The protest drew major attention amid escalating Middle East tensions.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:58
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing