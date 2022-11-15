Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders after Delhi Capitals trades for Aman Khan

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    IPL 2023: The trading window runs until November 15. Meanwhile, on Monday, Shardul Thakur was traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders, with Aman Khan being traded to the former.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur will be turning up for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the forthcoming edition of the lucrative 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). His former franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), has traded him to the side in return for uncapped Mumbai all-rounder Aman Khan. Thakur, who DC owned for ₹10.75 crore during the IPL Mega Auction earlier this year, clutched 15 wickets in 14 matches, including his career-best figures of 4/36 during IPL 2022. However, he also conceded near about ten runs per over. As for his batting, he scratched 120 runs at an average of 10.81 and possessed a strike rate of 137.93.

    Image credit: PTI

    "Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL 2023. Emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders," the IPL organisers informed in a statement. The 25-year-old Aman, owned for ₹20 Lakh during the mega auction this year, made his IPL debut last season for KKR.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians by Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Image credit: PTI

    Thakur is presently in New Zealand to participate in the three-game One-Day International (ODI) series. He is the third player traded by KKR in this trading window after regaining the services of pacer Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand and hiring wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan, both from reigning champion one-time Gujarat Titans (GT).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    England spinner Adil Rashid confirms he will put his name in next month's IPL auction snt

    England spinner Adil Rashid confirms he will put his name in next month's IPL auction

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Twitter erupts as Stokes powers England to second title triumph against Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Twitter erupts as Stokes powers England to second title triumph

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field against Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field

    Women cricket in Afghanistan to resume soon; will Taliban govt live up to its commitment to ICC snt

    Women's cricket in Afghanistan to resume soon; will Taliban govt live up to its commitment to ICC?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details AJR

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire RBA

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire

    PM Modi at G20: Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical

    PM Modi at G20: 'Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical'

    Shubman Gill on dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan; cricketer says 'May be, maybe not..' RBA

    Shubman Gill on dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan; cricketer says 'May be, maybe not..'

    G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bali; meets Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron AJR

    PM Narendra Modi meets Joe Biden, and Emmanuel Macron on G20 sidelines

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon