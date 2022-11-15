IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders after Delhi Capitals trades for Aman Khan

IPL 2023: The trading window runs until November 15. Meanwhile, on Monday, Shardul Thakur was traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders, with Aman Khan being traded to the former.

Image credit: PTI

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur will be turning up for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the forthcoming edition of the lucrative 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). His former franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), has traded him to the side in return for uncapped Mumbai all-rounder Aman Khan. Thakur, who DC owned for ₹10.75 crore during the IPL Mega Auction earlier this year, clutched 15 wickets in 14 matches, including his career-best figures of 4/36 during IPL 2022. However, he also conceded near about ten runs per over. As for his batting, he scratched 120 runs at an average of 10.81 and possessed a strike rate of 137.93.

Image credit: PTI

"Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL 2023. Emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders," the IPL organisers informed in a statement. The 25-year-old Aman, owned for ₹20 Lakh during the mega auction this year, made his IPL debut last season for KKR. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Image credit: PTI