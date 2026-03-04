Watch: Interceptors Light Up Lebanon During Escalating Israel Conflict

Dramatic visuals capture interceptors streaking across the night sky over Lebanon as tensions linked to the ongoing Israel conflict intensify. The stunning footage shows multiple aerial defense systems in action, lighting up the skyline amid growing regional instability.The escalation comes as hostilities between Israel and forces operating near the Lebanon border continue to raise global concerns. Military analysts say the deployment of interceptors signals heightened defensive measures in response to incoming aerial threats.

