IPL 2023: Pat Cummins to miss out for Kolkata Knight Riders; here's why

IPL 2023: Preparations for the tournament have begun to take shape, starting with the trading window. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins will not be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders next season, and here's why.

On Tuesday, Australian Test and One-Day International (ODI) skipper Pat Cummins chose to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a "packed" international calendar. Making his IPL debut in 2015, Cummins played 42 contests in the world's most valuable Twenty20 (T20) league, taking seven wickets in five matches in IPL 2022 at an average of 30.29 and an economy of 10.69. Of late, he has yet to be at his best in the shortest format. In the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, he claimed three wickets in four contests at an economy of 8.25.

"I've made the difficult decision to miss next year's IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so I will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff, and I hope I can get back there ASAP," Cummins tweeted. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Shardul Thakur to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders after Delhi Capitals trades for Aman Khan

