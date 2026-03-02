Holi Special Top 20 Classic Folk & Bhojpuri Songs | Rang Barse to Pawan Singh Hits

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Holi Special Top 20 Classic Folk & Bhojpuri Songs

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 02 2026, 07:12 PM IST
Get ready to drench yourself in colours with the ultimate Holi playlist! From the timeless magic of Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali to Bhojpuri power-packed hits by Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav, this Top 20 collection brings you the best of classic folk and desi Phagua vibes.Celebrate Holi 2026 with evergreen anthems, dhol beats, and full-on rang wala energy. Perfect for Holi parties, DJ nights, and family celebrations, press play and let the colours fly!

