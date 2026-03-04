Finland President Alexander Stubb Arrives in India | Guard of Honour at Air Force Station

Alexander Stubb arrived in India and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Air Force Station, marking the beginning of his official visit. The high-level engagement highlights the growing diplomatic, economic and strategic partnership between India and Finland.The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties in areas such as trade, technology, clean energy, education and defence cooperation. India and Finland have shared strong relations, with increasing collaboration in innovation, sustainability and digital transformation.

