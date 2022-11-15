Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard announces retirement; appointed Mumbai Indians batting coach

    IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard has ended his IPL stint as a player and announced retirement. However, he has been roped in as the batting coach for his 13-year-long franchise Mumbai Indians.

    IPL 2023 Indian Premier League: Kieron Pollard announces retirement; appointed Mumbai Indians MI batting coach
    Former Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard was one of the pillars of record five-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI). He has decided to hang up his boots, having played for MI for 13 seasons. Nonetheless, he would continue with the MI family in a new role, having been roped in as the side’s new batting coach. Pollard signed for MI in 2010 and became one of this generation’s most distinguished players, a one-club man who has donned the Blue and Gold colours for a long time. He was a part of the side’s all five IPL title-winning campaigns and won a couple of now-defunct Champions League T20 titles with the same side.

    On his retirement, Pollard told MI, “It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much, needs to transition, and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI, always an MI.”

    “I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons. Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for the tremendous love, support and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me. I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms, saying, ‘We are family’. Those were not just words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians,” concluded Pollard.

    Following Pollard’s retirement and new role, MI owner Nita Ambani said in an official statement, “For me, Pollard has exemplified what Mumbai Indians stand for – Khelenge Dil Khol Ke! Right from Season 3, we have shared joy, sweat, and tears – those powerful emotions that forge lifelong bonds on and off the field.”

    “He [Pollard] has played an important role in the success of MI and been a part of the winning side for both our Champions League trophies and all five IPL wins. We will miss seeing his magic on the field for MI, but I’m delighted that he will continue to play for MI Emirates and mentor young players as the batting coach for MI. May his new journey with MI and MI Emirates bring him even greater glory, triumph, and fulfilment. I wish him all the very best!” concluded Nita.

    MI co-owner Akash Ambani sounded, “Polly [Pollard] leaves a considerable legacy as a player with Mumbai Indians. Fans roared every time he took to the field. A valued member of the MI family and a great friend, he played the beautiful game of cricket with utmost commitment and passion throughout his IPL career with us.”

    “Pleased to have Polly continue to be a part of the MI Family as a batting coach for Mumbai Indians and as a player with the MI Emirates. Polly will be as dynamic and impactful as a coach, just like the way he was when he took to the field for us. His insights will be invaluable to the team, though the Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium and the Paltan will miss him playing on the field,” concluded Akash.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
