IPL 2023 Auction: Kane Williamson released by SunRisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 Auction: Teams are looking to prepare the best side before the next season with some minor reshuffling. Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad has released its skipper Kane Williamson.

Image credit: IPL

In what comes as a shock, former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) has released its skipper and its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022's most expensive player, Kane Williamson of New Zealand, ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He was associated with the franchise for the last eight years, scoring 2,101 runs in 76 games at a decent average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 126.03. He also led the side in 46 contests but without any title success. His release frees up a vast space in the auction purse as it looks to hire a new leader, especially since SRH finished eighth last season.

During the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Williamson was retained for ₹14 crore, along with Abdul Samad and Umran Malik for ₹4 crore each. The Kiwi's retention forced SRH to part ways with Afghanistan leg-spinner, who reportedly wanted to be the franchise's first retention, having been its serial match-winner in the past few years. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Kieron Pollard announces retirement; appointed Mumbai Indians batting coach

Under Williamson, SRH qualified for the IPL 2018 final, when regular skipper David Warner was serving a ban by Cricket Australia, losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The New Zealander was the highest run-scorer of the season, assembling 735 at 52.50 and 142.44. While Warner's relationship with SRH died out, Williamson became its full-time leader.

