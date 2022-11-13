Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians by Royal Challengers Bangalore

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    IPL 2023: The transfer window is on, as Royal Challengers Bangalore has traded Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians. He previously played for the latter in 2018, scalping five wickets.

    Image credit: Getty

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has switched Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff to record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Behrendorff was received by RCB in the IPL 2022 mega auction for a base price of ₹75 lakh. He represented the four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021 and MI in 2018. The left-arm speedster has played nine Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), grabbing seven wickets with the best bowling of 4/21. In IPL 2023, he will play for MI, his 2018 franchise, where he played five games and grasped as many wickets at an economy of 8.68.

    Image credit: Getty

    In IPL 2022, Behrendorff failed to play any contest. While he has been playing in the IPL for the last five seasons, four have ended on the bench. The only season he played was in IPL 2019 with MI. In IPL 2021, CSK roped him in as the replacement for fellow Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood, where he did feature in the first half of the tournament in India, while the latter was back when the second half was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    Image credit: Getty

    Behrendorff has played 105 Twenty20 (T20) career contests and has captured 117 wickets at 7.41. Along with the Australian, MI possesses Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith and Daniel Sams as pacers in its squad. The team finished tenth (rock-bottom) in IPL 2022. The IPL 2023 mini-auction will be happening in Kochi on December 23.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Image credit: IPL

    Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders
    Defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) has traded New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to former two-time Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. GT had owned Ferguson for ₹10 crore at the IPL mega auction earlier this year, who played 13 contests for the side and caught 12 wickets, including a four-four. He previously represented KKR between 2017-21. Meanwhile, in the previous edition, Gurbaz was included in the GT squad as a replacement for English opener Jason Roy, but the 20-year-old failed to play a single match last season.

