Summer holidays mean endless snack demands from the kids. So, what can you make with suji that's tasty, healthy, and super quick to prepare? We've got you covered.

Easy Kids Snacks: Summer holidays are here, and so are the kids' endless demands for something new and tasty every day. In such a situation, suji (semolina) is a fantastic ingredient to have on hand. You can whip up several healthy and delicious snacks with it in no time. Not only will your kids love these recipes, but they are also super quick to make. Let's check out three fun snacks made from suji.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Suji Vegetable Cheela

The suji vegetable cheela is a great mix of taste and nutrition for kids. Adding veggies to the suji makes it even healthier. You can serve it for breakfast or as an evening snack.

Ingredients

1 cup suji (semolina)

1/2 cup dahi (yoghurt)

1 finely chopped carrot

1 finely chopped capsicum

Salt to taste

A little water

Oil

Method

First, mix the suji and dahi and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Then, add the chopped vegetables and salt.

Add water as needed to make a batter.

Heat a tawa and lightly grease it with oil.

Spread the batter like a cheela and cook until it's golden brown on both sides.

Serve it to the kids with tomato sauce.

Suji Pizza Bites

If your kids love pizza, they will definitely enjoy these suji pizza bites. This snack is a tasty and healthy alternative to junk food from outside. You can make it very easily at home.

Ingredients

1 cup suji (semolina)

1/2 cup dahi (yoghurt)

1/4 cup chopped capsicum

1/4 cup sweet corn

2 spoons pizza sauce

Cheese

Salt

Burger Hacks: Tired Of The Mess? This Genius Trick Will Change The Way You Eat!

Method

Mix the suji and dahi to make a thick batter.

Add salt and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Pour the batter into small moulds or a pan.

On top, spread the pizza sauce, vegetables, and cheese.

Cover and cook on a low flame for 10-12 minutes.

Once the cheese melts, serve it hot.

Suji Banana Pancake

For kids who have a sweet tooth, the suji banana pancake is a fantastic option. The sweetness of the banana and the slightly crisp texture of the suji make it delicious. It's a healthy and filling snack.

Ingredients

1 cup suji (semolina)

2 ripe bananas

1/2 cup milk

1 spoon honey

A little ghee

Sour Batter: Idli-Dosa Batter Gone Too Sour? Try These 4 Simple Kitchen Tricks!

Method

Mash the bananas well.

Add the suji, milk, and honey to it.

Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes.

Heat a tawa and grease it with a little ghee.

Pour small pancakes and cook them on both sides.

Serve with honey or chocolate syrup.

By making these three suji snacks, you can make your kids' summer holidays even more delicious. These recipes are a great mix of taste, health, and fun, and your kids will surely ask for them again and again.