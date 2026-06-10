Love burgers but hate the mess? We've all been there—the patty and sauces spilling out with every bite. A famous chef has a simple trick to fix this. Find out the right way to hold and eat your burger without making a mess.

How to Eat a Burger Properly: The moment you hear 'burger', your mouth starts watering, right? It's the go-to fast food for everyone, from kids to adults. Whether you're out with friends or having a movie night at home, a burger is always a top choice. But there's one problem everyone faces. The second you try to take a bite, the patty, veggies, or sauce starts oozing out. Sometimes, it even gets your hands and clothes dirty. If this happens to you, the problem isn't the burger—it's how you're eating it.

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Eating it the wrong way makes it messier

Most people just grab a burger and start eating. This puts uneven pressure on its layers, and the filling starts to spill out from the sides. This can totally ruin the fun of eating a delicious burger. Famous chef Pankaj Bhadouria says there's a right way to eat a burger, which can help you avoid this mess.

Cutting the burger in half is a better option

According to Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, instead of eating the burger whole, you should first cut it in half. This makes the burger smaller and much easier to hold. The chances of the filling spilling out also become very low. This trick is especially useful for big, double-decker burgers.

Benefits of cutting the burger in half

It becomes much easier to hold.

There's less chance of the filling spilling out.

Sauces and veggies stay put.

You make less of a mess while eating.

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The trick to eating it upside down

If you don't want to cut your burger, you can also eat it by turning it slightly upside down. The top bun of a burger is usually thicker and stronger. When you place it at the bottom, it gives better support to the filling and stops the ingredients from falling out.

A proper grip is also essential

Holding the burger correctly is also very important. According to the chef, you should place three fingers on top and use your thumb and little finger to support the bottom bun. This gives you a firm grip on the burger and stops it from slipping easily.

Keep these points in mind while holding a burger

Use both your hands.

Don't squeeze the burger too hard.

Take small, balanced bites.

Eat slowly so the filling stays in place.

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The right way to take a bite

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria explains that when you take a bite, the top bun should enter your mouth first, followed by the patty, and finally the bottom bun. This keeps every bite balanced and prevents the burger from falling apart. So, next time you're eating a burger, definitely try these simple tips and enjoy it without any mess.