In Canada, a diamond ring that was lost in a garden 12 years ago has been found inside a homegrown carrot. The mother-in-law got emotional when her daughter-in-law found the ring, and this amazing story is now grabbing everyone's attention.

Sometimes, luck just finds its way to you. There's a saying that if something isn't meant for you, you'll never get it, no matter what. But if your name is written on it, it will come back to you. This incredible real-life story is the perfect example of that. A diamond ring was found inside a homegrown carrot, and the story is better than any movie script.

This incident happened back in 2014 in Canada, but the story keeps going viral on social media. And why wouldn't it? It's about a diamond ring, lost in 2004, that was found 12 years later, wrapped around a carrot. This incident from Alberta has captured the world's attention.

So, what exactly happened?

In 2004, 84-year-old Mary Grams was weeding her garden when she lost her diamond ring. At that moment, she didn't even realise it was gone. Later, she searched everywhere, but the ring was nowhere to be found. She only told her son about it and didn't have the courage to tell anyone else. She was heartbroken, as it was her wedding ring, a keepsake from her husband that she had cherished for so long. Her husband was still alive then, but she kept it a secret from him too. She quietly bought a similar-looking ring from the market to fool everyone.

The daughter-in-law found the ring

Twelve years later, her daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley—the wife of the son Mary had confided in—was pulling out carrots from the garden. That's when she found the ring. A carrot had actually grown right through it! The carrot grew straight through the ring, which is how it was finally unearthed after being buried in the soil for so many years. She immediately showed it to her husband. It didn't take him long to realise it was his mother's ring.

Luckily, his mother was still alive. When her son gave the ring back to her, she burst into tears. Her only regret was that she couldn't share the news with her husband, who had passed away five years before the ring was found.

This isn't the first time someone has found a diamond ring in a carrot. In 2011, a Swedish woman reportedly found her wedding ring 16 years after she had lost it, also on a carrot!