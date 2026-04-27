6 Indian Snacks That Prove Healthy Eating Can Still Taste Delicious
Traditional Indian snacks can be both delicious and nutritious. These six wholesome options offer protein, fiber and essential nutrients, making them smarter alternatives to fried, processed snacks without sacrificing authentic flavour.
Roasted Chana
Roasted chana is packed with protein and fiber that helps keep hunger away longer. Its crunchy texture makes it a healthier swap for chips or fried namkeen.
Dhokla
Dhokla is a steamed Gujarati snack that feels light yet satisfying. Its fermented batter supports digestion while adding a soft and fluffy bite.
Idli
Idli is one of the easiest Indian snacks on the stomach. Paired with chutney or sambar, it becomes a balanced mini-meal with extra nutrition.
Sprouted Moong Chaat
Sprouted moong chaat delivers protein, vitamins and freshness in every spoonful. Lemon and spices make it both refreshing and naturally filling.
Makhana
Roasted makhana gives a crisp bite without excess oil or heaviness. It is rich in antioxidants and works well as a guilt-free evening snack.
Poha
Poha combines flattened rice with vegetables and peanuts for a wholesome snack. It offers energy, iron and flavor in a light traditional dish.
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