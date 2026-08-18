The monsoon is here, and so are the snakes! Worried about them sneaking into your home? We've got you covered with some super useful tips, from checking your bathroom to using natural repellents. Here are 5 key precautions to keep your family safe.

Once the monsoon starts, snake sightings become more common. When the rains flood their burrows, snakes look for dry and safe spots. This often leads them into our homes, gardens, and even bathrooms. Some of these snakes can be highly venomous, and a moment of carelessness could lead to a dangerous situation. Here are some simple and effective ways to keep your home snake-free.

Don't Make This Mistake Before Using the Bathroom

Lately, there have been many incidents of snakes entering bathrooms through toilet commodes or pipes. Since these are cool spots, snakes tend to crawl in and settle there. So, before using the toilet, always pour a bucket of water or flush it first. It's also a good habit to quickly check inside the commode and the corners of the bathroom before you sit down.

Beware of the 'Silent Killer' at Night: The Common Krait

During the monsoon, you need to be extra cautious about a snake called the Common Krait. It is black and has white stripes. This snake hides during the day and comes out only at night to hunt for food. It can easily get into the bedding of people sleeping on the floor. Therefore, it's safer to sleep on a cot instead of the floor during the rainy season, and use a mosquito net.

What Should You Burn to Drive Snakes Away?

If a snake has entered your house and you can't find it, creating thick smoke is a good strategy. Burn some cow dung cakes, old cotton clothes, or even the peels of garlic and onions. Snakes dislike the intense smoke and the suffocating atmosphere. This will force them to come out of their hiding place immediately.

5 Key Tips to Prevent Snakes from Entering Your Home

1. Get Rid of Rats

Snakes come into homes looking for food. Their favourite meals are rats and frogs. If you have rats in your house, it's almost certain that snakes will follow them inside. So, the first step is to drive the rats away.

2. Seal Cracks and Holes

Gaps under doors, cracks in walls, broken windows, or drainage pipes are all easy entry points for snakes. Seal them with cement or a wire mesh.

3. Maintain Cleanliness

Clear out any long grass, piles of garbage, or stacks of bricks around your house. These are perfect hiding spots for snakes.

4. Check Your Footwear

Before wearing shoes or slippers that you left outside, always shake them out well. There's a chance a snake might be hiding inside.

5. Use Strong-Smelling Substances

Snakes dislike certain strong smells. Sprinkling Phenyl, kerosene, or carbolic acid around the house or near drains can help keep snakes away.