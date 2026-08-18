Hair Care Tips: How to Apply Mehendi on Hair Correctly for Better Results at Home
Want to use mehendi on your hair the right way? Follow these simple hair care tips for preparing, applying and washing henna correctly while avoiding common mistakes for better, even coverage.
Mehendi for Hair
Many people start using mehendi as soon as their hair starts greying. Mehendi doesn't just cover up white hair; it also boosts your hair's beauty and helps it grow thick. But you need to know the right way to apply it. A few small mistakes can leave your hair feeling very dry.
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Don't leave your hair open after applying mehendi
Lots of people just leave their hair open after applying mehendi at home. Experts say this is the wrong way to do it. You should immediately cover your hair with a plastic wrap or a shower cap. This simple step helps the mehendi set properly on your hair. If you leave it open, the paste dries too fast and you won't get that rich colour you wanted.
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Time limit
Some people think leaving mehendi on for longer will give a darker shade. That's a total myth! There's no point keeping it on for 4-5 hours or more. You should apply the mehendi and leave it for about 2 to 3 hours only. After that, wash your hair properly. Keeping it on for too long can actually dry out your hair and cause major dryness issues.
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Remember these two things
So, two things are super important: cover your hair after applying mehendi, and wash it off at the right time. Even though mehendi is a natural product, everyone's hair and scalp are different. If you are using it for the first time, it's always a good idea to do a small patch test first.
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