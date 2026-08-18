Some people think leaving mehendi on for longer will give a darker shade. That's a total myth! There's no point keeping it on for 4-5 hours or more. You should apply the mehendi and leave it for about 2 to 3 hours only. After that, wash your hair properly. Keeping it on for too long can actually dry out your hair and cause major dryness issues.

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