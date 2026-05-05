In this summer heat, idli-dosa batter often gets over-fermented and turns too sour. But don't throw it away! You can easily fix the taste using simple kitchen hacks like adding jaggery, rava, or a ginger-chilli paste.

This scorching summer and sticky weather brings one big headache in the kitchen—food going bad. Milk curdles quickly, dals spoil in just a few hours, and fermented foods are no exception. The most common victim is our beloved idli-dosa batter.

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Many of us prepare the batter with great excitement, only to wake up to a sharp, sour smell that ruins the whole mood. In such situations, most people just dump the batter down the sink or in the bin, wasting both money and ingredients.

But did you know there's a fantastic solution to this problem? Sour idli-dosa batter isn't actually spoiled; it's just over-fermented. You can easily balance its taste with a few simple kitchen hacks. Some special ingredients, easily available in your kitchen, can make this sour mix fresh and tasty again. Let's find out how you can fix that sour batter.

1. Add a Pinch of Sugar or Jaggery

If your idli batter has become too sour, the easiest way to fix it is to add a pinch of sugar or a little jaggery just before making the idlis. This won't make the batter sweet, but it will balance out the sourness. Both the smell and the taste will become much better than before.

2. Mix in Some Rava or Rice Flour

When the batter seems thin and extra sour, adding a little semolina (chiroti rava) or rice flour is a great idea. This will make the batter thicker and the sourness will feel a bit less. Your idlis might turn out a little firm, but the dosas will be extra crispy and delicious.

3. Mix it with Fresh Batter

If you have some fresh batter on hand, just mix the sour batter into it. This will balance the taste of both batches, and the sourness will reduce significantly. The idlis made with this method will also taste just right.

4. Put in Some Ginger-Green Chilli Paste

To tone down the sour taste, you can add a little ginger and green chilli paste to the batter. This trick works especially well for making dosas and uttapams. While it might not remove the sourness completely, it will balance the flavour and make it taste much better.

Why Does Batter Get So Sour?

Idli batter is made through a fermentation process, where good bacteria and yeast do their job. This is what makes the idlis soft and fluffy. But when this process goes on for too long, the batter becomes very sour.

In summer and humid weather, the batter ferments much faster. If you leave it out for a long time, it will over-ferment and turn extremely sour. So, it's important to pay attention to the weather and the timing.

Please Note: All these tricks or hacks to fix the sourness should be applied just before you start making the idlis or dosas.