- Home
- Lifestyle
- Gardening Advice! Hibiscus to Curry Leaves: ‘Peepal Baba’ Recommends 5 Plants for Greener Balcony
Gardening Advice! Hibiscus to Curry Leaves: ‘Peepal Baba’ Recommends 5 Plants for Greener Balcony
Environmentalist Peepal Baba offers five plant recommendations for a greener and easier-to-maintain balcony. His choices, including Hibiscus and Curry Leaves, are ideal for urban gardeners seeking low-maintenance greenery.
Easy-to-maintain plants for your home recommended by Peepal Baba
Five plants — that's the latest list from Peepal Baba. The renowned environmentalist, founder of Give Me Trees Trust, shared his top picks for city dwellers. Hibiscus and Curry Leaves are on it. These easy-to-maintain choices are perfect for beginner urban gardeners.
Curry Leaves
Best addition to your home garden with excellent benefits when consumed the right way.
Hibiscus
Next pick of Peepal Baba is bright, showy flowers, hibiscus. This can add colour to a balcony or rooftop garden.
Areca Palm
So aesthetic! This tall, leafy plant will bring luxury tropical feel to your home.
Snake Plant
Plant snake plants in clusters to add more creativity and a lush green element to your home.
Money Plant
Peepal Baba's last pick is a money plant. They come in a lot of varieties, such as pothos, Assam varieties, and golden pothos.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.