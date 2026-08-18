Obesity and smoking are recognised risk factors for kidney cancer. Explore why these lifestyle factors matter, what is known about kidney cancer risk in India, and how awareness can support better kidney health.

Not long ago, kidney cancer was considered largely a Western problem — something that showed up in the health statistics of Europe and North America but barely registered on India’s radar. That comfortable assumption is quietly unravelling. While India’s kidney cancer rates remain lower than those in the West, the numbers are moving in the wrong direction, and two very familiar culprits appear to be driving the trend.

Smoking, obesity, and hypertension are well-established risk factors for renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the most common form of kidney cancer, accounting for around 90% of cases. In a country where both smoking and obesity are becoming more prevalent by the year, this is not a reassuring combination.

The obesity time bomb

India has long prided itself on not having a serious obesity problem. That self-image no longer holds. Unhealthy diets are now the leading contributor to India’s disease burden, accounting for 56% of it, according to a 2024 ICMR-NIN report. The consequences go well beyond diabetes and heart disease. High BMI is increasingly recognised as a significant risk factor for kidney cancer, and its health risks are particularly notable among younger populations.

The mechanism isn’t fully understood, but researchers believe excess body fat triggers hormonal changes and chronic inflammation that can promote tumour growth in the kidneys. Obesity is specifically associated with a higher risk of clear-cell renal cell carcinoma, which is the most aggressive and common subtype. As India’s middle class expands and sedentary lifestyles become the norm in cities, this risk is quietly compounding.

Smoking: a well-worn path to the kidney

Tobacco use, meanwhile, has long had a documented relationship with kidney cancer. The increase in risk of renal cell carcinoma is around 30% in smokers compared to never-smokers. In India, where tobacco use remains stubbornly high in both smoked and smokeless forms — this translates to a significant population-level burden. Globally, kidney cancer deaths attributable to smoking increased by over 67% between 1990 and 2021. India, with one of the world’s largest tobacco-using populations, is far from immune to this trend.

India’s peculiar challenge

What makes the Indian situation particularly complex is the age at which kidney cancer tends to appear. Unlike in the West, where it is predominantly a disease of the sixties and beyond, Indian patients have been found to present at an earlier age often with more advanced disease. The incidence of RCC is expected to rise in India due to increasing life expectancy, rising awareness, better diagnostic facilities, and the growing prevalence of risk factors such as obesity.

There’s also a data problem. Most data on RCC comes from Western countries, and data from India remains scarce, which means the true scale of the crisis is likely being underestimated. Better cancer registries and screening programs are urgently needed.

What needs to happen

The irony is that kidney cancer, unlike many cancers, is significantly preventable. Quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, managing blood pressure, these aren’t radical interventions. They are lifestyle changes that could meaningfully bend the curve. Various risk factors for cancer in India include tobacco use, sedentary behaviour, obesity, dietary habits, and alcohol consumption and crucially, most of these are modifiable.

India has shown it can tackle public health challenges when the will exists. Kidney cancer may not make headlines the way other cancers do, but the window to get ahead of this curve is narrowing. The question is whether the health system will act before the numbers force its hand.

-Authored by Dr Vishnu Prasad, Consultant - Urologist, Uro-oncologist, and Robotic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur