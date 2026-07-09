From Playground To Champions | Khelo India Success Story

From Playground To Champions
Khelo India Centres in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, are helping young people build a brighter future through sports.The Sports Stadium Rajouri offers free professional training in boxing, football, and volleyball, encouraging discipline, fitness, and personal growth while helping students balance sports with education.Watch how this initiative is inspiring the next generation.
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