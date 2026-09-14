White, Khaki or Olive Green? Why Doctors, Police and Army Wear These Uniform Colours
Ever wondered why doctors wear white, police officers wear khaki and soldiers often wear green? From hygiene and visibility to camouflage and tradition, discover the fascinating reasons behind these uniform colours.
Why do doctors wear white coats?
The moment we think of a doctor, we picture a white coat. This isn't just a uniform; it's a symbol of cleanliness, hygiene, and trust. The white coat helps patients feel safe and confident in their doctor's care.
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Police – Khaki
In India, 'police' and 'khaki' go hand-in-hand. The British introduced this uniform during their rule. Khaki was a practical choice because it hides dust and mud well, perfect for officers working outdoors. Over time, it has become the signature look of the Indian police force.
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Army – Green and Camouflage
The army uses green and camouflage patterns in its uniforms for a very important reason. These colours help soldiers blend into natural surroundings like forests and mountains. The main goal is to stay hidden from the enemy. So, this uniform is all about safety and strategy on the battlefield.
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Pilots – Dark Blue
Pilots often wear dark blue uniforms. This colour projects a sense of discipline, authority, and reliability. The uniform is designed to look professional and make passengers feel confident and secure during their flight.
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Chef – White
Chefs wear white to highlight cleanliness and hygiene in the kitchen. Since food safety is key, any dirt or stain shows up easily on white, reminding them to stay clean. Plus, white clothes don't absorb much heat, which is a big relief in a hot kitchen.
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Construction Workers – Yellow, Orange
Construction and road workers wear bright yellow or orange for safety. These vibrant colours make them easily visible from a distance, especially around moving vehicles and heavy machines. It's clear that uniform colours are more than just fashion—they are about identity, safety, and trust.
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