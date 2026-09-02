Just go for a walk through any Indian city early morning when children are going to their schools and you will be immediately struck by the fact that almost all the schools have their own uniform but the uniform itself can vary greatly. If one school has the shirt-and-pant uniform then the other may choose kurta type outfit or blazer.

But why not does India have its standard school uniform? Well, there is more than one reason.

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