You should pay attention to the care label on your uniform. Some fabrics behave differently when it comes to cleaning agents. Also, it is important to try the remedy on a small piece of fabric before applying it directly to the stain.

Place a clean cloth or a paper towel beneath the stain to prevent its transfer to other parts of the clothing item.

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