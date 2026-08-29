Ink Stain On White Uniform? Here Are 5 Easy Home Remedies That Are Worth Trying
Learn how to remove blue, black and red ink stains from kids’ school uniforms using simple home cleaning methods. Try these practical stain-removal tips while avoiding common mistakes that can set ink permanently.
Ink stained on Uniform?
The uniforms of students will often become dirty because of the ink, particularly if they always bring their pens and notes with them. One may notice ink stains on the shirts and trousers, but there is no need to worry since fresh ink stains can be removed with the help of simple actions if you do not rub them hard and quickly.
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First of All, You Need to Check the Fabric
You should pay attention to the care label on your uniform. Some fabrics behave differently when it comes to cleaning agents. Also, it is important to try the remedy on a small piece of fabric before applying it directly to the stain.
Place a clean cloth or a paper towel beneath the stain to prevent its transfer to other parts of the clothing item.
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Try Using Rubbing Alcohol for Ink Stains Removal
Rubbing alcohol can work effectively on many types of stains. Put some rubbing alcohol on a cotton ball and apply it gently to the stain.
Repeat until there is a reduction in color and then rinse the area and launder the uniform according to its instructions.
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Use Liquid Laundry Detergent
If there is a fresh stain, liquid laundry detergent is yet another way to remove it. It should be applied directly to the stain and rubbed in.
Allow a few minutes to pass before rinsing the garment. In cases when one does not want to use other chemicals, this technique can be quite useful.
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How about Using Hairspray?
There are cleaning tips from the past that state that it is good to use hairspray on ink stains as there is a possibility that the product can help in dissolving ink as the alcohol contained there might do that.
However, modern hairsprays have different composition and can create additional residues or affect fabric in a way that is not always good. If used, they should be checked for the presence of particular ingredients.
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Keep Away from Heat until the Stain Disappears
Another important thing to keep in mind is that you should keep away from heating up your ink stained clothes through ironing or even in the dryer, until the stain is gone.
For tough or large stains, taking your clothes to a dry cleaner may be the better option, especially when the clothes are school uniforms.
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