Once the door shuts and the lights go off, your brain faces a scary new reality. Your ears adjust to the silence and start picking up your own body's sounds. You'll hear your heart beating, your lungs breathing, and even your blood flowing—all sounding like thunder. Humans use subtle echoes to keep their balance. Without them, you'll feel dizzy and need to sit down within 30 minutes. When the brain gets no input, it starts creating its own sounds and sights, causing hallucinations and intense fear.

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