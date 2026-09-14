World’s Quietest Room: Why People Struggle to Stay Inside Anechoic Chamber for Long?
The world’s quietest rooms use anechoic chambers to absorb almost all sound and echoes. But extreme silence can make people intensely aware of their own bodies and surroundings, creating a surprisingly strange experience.
The Quietest Place on Earth:
This is the 'anechoic chamber' at Orfield Laboratories in Minnesota, USA. The Guinness World Records certified it as the quietest place on Earth. But for people who love silence, this room has become a massive challenge.
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A Hell Made of Silence:
The room's sound level is an incredible -9.4 decibels. For comparison, a normal chat is 60 decibels, and a quiet night is 30. Here, no sound gets in, and no echo gets out. The room's walls are made of 3.3-foot-thick fiberglass acoustic wedges, double steel walls, and 1-foot-thick concrete. Even the floor is just a suspended wire mesh.
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Why You Can't Last Over 45 Minutes
Once the door shuts and the lights go off, your brain faces a scary new reality. Your ears adjust to the silence and start picking up your own body's sounds. You'll hear your heart beating, your lungs breathing, and even your blood flowing—all sounding like thunder. Humans use subtle echoes to keep their balance. Without them, you'll feel dizzy and need to sit down within 30 minutes. When the brain gets no input, it starts creating its own sounds and sights, causing hallucinations and intense fear.
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So, Who Lasted the Longest?
The longest anyone has ever stayed inside is just 45 minutes. And that person was the lab's founder, Steven Orfield himself! Most people get scared and start banging on the door within just a few minutes.
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What's This Room Actually Used For?
This room isn't just for thrills. NASA uses it to train astronauts for the extreme silence of space. Top companies also use it to test their products. They measure faint sounds from things like cellphone speakers, car dashboards, hearing aids, and even heart valves. Fun fact: Microsoft has built an even quieter room in Washington (-20.6 dB), but Orfield's lab remains the most famous one.
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